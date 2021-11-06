Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

