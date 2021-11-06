Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Sell

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.28 on Friday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 121.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 116,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $369,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

