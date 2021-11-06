Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Sell

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

SWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

SWI stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.91. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

