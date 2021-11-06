Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Sell

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

THG opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $99.93 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

