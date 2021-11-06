Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of CADE opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

