Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $10.93 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

