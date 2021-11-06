Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

VCEL opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.85 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth about $2,344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

