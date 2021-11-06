Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.91. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cryoport by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,584,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

