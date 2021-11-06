Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Strong-Buy

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

