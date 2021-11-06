Zalando’s (ZLNDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

