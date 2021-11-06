Zano Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00005561 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $36.62 million and $199,983.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,920,686 coins and its circulating supply is 10,891,186 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

