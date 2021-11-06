Zeepin (ZPT) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $542,534.11 and approximately $91,138.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

