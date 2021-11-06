Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,863. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $218.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

