Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.46.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

