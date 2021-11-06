ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $85.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,452,413 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $90,049,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,340,436. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

