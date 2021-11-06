Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 241,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 372,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYNE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 1,865,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,742. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.