Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 241,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 372,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYNE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 1,865,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,742. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

