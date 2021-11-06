Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZYXI. B. Riley raised Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Zynex has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zynex by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

