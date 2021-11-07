-$0.03 EPS Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 252.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,916 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 275,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,924. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

