$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. 388,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,904. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

