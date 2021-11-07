-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.67. 281,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,051. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -159.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

