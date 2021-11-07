-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NYSE GKOS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

