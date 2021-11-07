-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 711,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,759. The company has a market cap of $896.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.