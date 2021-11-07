$0.39 EPS Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,482. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

