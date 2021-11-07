-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.09). Delek US reported earnings per share of ($2.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

