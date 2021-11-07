$0.50 EPS Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. 5,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

