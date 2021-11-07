-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 80,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.53. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

