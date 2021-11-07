$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.75. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.