$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.75. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.