-$0.72 EPS Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is ($1.09). uniQure reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7,100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. 280,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,694. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Knott David M grew its position in uniQure by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

