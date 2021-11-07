$0.73 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.67. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,531,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,501,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

VNO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 1,230,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,343. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

