$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. PRA Group posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,162 shares of company stock worth $1,680,687. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at $101,000.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

