$0.88 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanofi.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

