$1.04 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post $1.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $46.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $88.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.45 million, with estimates ranging from $94.35 million to $110.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 251,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,254. The company has a market cap of $532.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

