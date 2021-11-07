$1.24 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 325,195 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

