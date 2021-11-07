$1.25 EPS Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.28. 73,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,410. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

