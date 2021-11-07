$1.79 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.85. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:RM opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $612.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,553 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $209,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.