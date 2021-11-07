100,398 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $45,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

CGAU stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGAU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

