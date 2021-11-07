$102.14 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce $102.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.04 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $443.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $454.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $618.64 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $674.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

HALO traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 893,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,656. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

