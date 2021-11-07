115,463 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.38%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

