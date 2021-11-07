$125.02 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post $125.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the lowest is $114.17 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $424.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $486.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $558.96 million, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $602.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $22.98 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

