$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to report sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.30 million and the highest is $132.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

IS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,946. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

