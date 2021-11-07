1,500 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $260.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $187.20 and a 52-week high of $261.48.

