$154.88 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $154.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.81 million and the lowest is $153.65 million. 8X8 posted sales of $136.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $615.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08. 8X8 has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.