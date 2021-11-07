$168.61 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce sales of $168.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.05 million. Natera posted sales of $112.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $616.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $619.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $764.74 million, with estimates ranging from $750.24 million to $791.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,116 shares of company stock valued at $27,981,109. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded up $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

