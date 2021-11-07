180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Financial Contrast

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 180 Life Sciences and Amarillo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

180 Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.18%. Given 180 Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 180 Life Sciences is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Amarillo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A -310.67% -102.68% Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29%

Volatility & Risk

180 Life Sciences has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Amarillo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.88 million N/A N/A Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 820.71 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Amarillo Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Life Sciences.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded on September 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

