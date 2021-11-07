1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 8,102 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

