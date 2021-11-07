1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

