1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

