19,115 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE:TV opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.