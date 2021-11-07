1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.76.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $3,306,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $370,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 111.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 177,291 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 170,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

