$2.02 EPS Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.69. Dollar General reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

NYSE:DG opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

